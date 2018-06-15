Facebook advertisers will now require users consent for email and Phone retargeting

Facebook had recently been under the scanner and had to face a huge backlash from the users following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. In order to avoid any similar backlashes from the users, the social media giant is working on safeguarding its platform by announcing a new requirement for its 'Custom Audiences' ad targeting feature for the businesses.

The new requirements are expected to go in effect from 2nd July with an aim to offer the users a transparent view over what all data businesses are using to target them. Facebook is also working towards making the process more liable for businesses.

Facebook has further said that the businesses will now need to explain how they got access to a set of user-related information which they upload for targeting ads. According to the blog post, 'when uploading a customer file, advertisers will need to indicate whether the information was collected directly from people, provided by partners or a combination of the two.'

For example, if a user now sees an advertisement in their News Feed, they can click on the option which states that 'Why am I seeing this?". Once the option is selected the user will be able to see who has placed the ad and how they got access to the user's information such as via email address and phone number on the customer file and also see if they have consented to share the information with them.

A user could be targeted on the basis of their age, location, occupation among other factors. However, now the users will be in control of the ads and will be able to block ads from the businesses or the partners they don't want to see in their feeds anymore.

According to Facebook, the businesses are responsible for the customer data which they use in order to target their ads and they will now require permission for using the data and share it with others. To make the businesses more accountable, Facebook wants them to connect and establish an 'audience-sharing' relationship with the advertisement sharing agencies with whom the businesses want to share the data.