Facebook wants you to relive your past by introducing dedicated ‘Memory’ page

Facebook offers the users the option to filter out some specific friends, dates or dates which the user doesn't want to be reminded of.

    We all must have seen the highlights of memories and the key events that Facebook brings for us on a daily basis on its News Feed. It is quite clear that the social media giant wants its user base to access the platform as much as possible. Keeping this in mind the company has introduced a new 'Memories' section which is a dedicated page that shows a users memory that they have shared on their profile with friends or family.

    Facebook introduces dedicated ‘Memory

    It is being reported that the 'Memories' page will be featuring the 'On This Day' posts which the users might have already noticed in their profiles along with "Recaps of Memories", "Friends Made on this Day" and some other key events or moments which the user might have somehow skipped in the past week. This feature has been designed specifically to show any of the user's life achievements along with the happy and sad memories.

    Facebook agrees with the fact that the Memories page could bring back some painful old memories for the users and they might not want to see it. Keeping this in mind the social media giant has given the users a complete control over the data that they want to see or not on the Memories page.

    Facebook offers the users the option to filter out some specific friends, dates or dates which the user doesn't want to be reminded of. The filter option can be located under the preference tab on the memories page. A user will also be offered the option to dismiss stories from the feed, however, it is also being said that the company is already working on detecting the negative stories automatically so that they are not shown on the Memories page.

    Facebook introduces dedicated ‘Memory

    Users can access the Memories page on both the Facebook mobile app as well as its web platform. If the users are using the Facebook mobile app then they need to head to the "more" section which is placed at the bottom of their profile tab or can check the "Memories" tab on the left of their news feed. It will be interesting to see how much popularity this new feature will gain.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
