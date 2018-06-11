Facebook ‘Now Connected on Messenger’ notification might not see the light of the day

It seems that Facebook has developed the habit of making some mistake and apologizing for them off lately. The most recent example is the bug that automatically changed a user's post sharing setting to 'public'; however, the issue was addressed later on by the company and the users were also notified regarding the same.

Now, Facebook is working on fixing another mistake which could prove futile for the company and also can be annoying for the users. The feature which the company is working on is the 'You Are Now Connected on Messenger' notification. As per a Facebook spokesperson, the company is working towards the scaling back of notifications and it is also being suggested that the social media giant might stop rolling out the features for the users who hardly check notifications.

We all know that when a user becomes friends with someone on Facebook or even when they join the messenger, the social media giant sends a notification that pops up instantly in order to notify the users that they are now connected on Facebook Messenger. When the users receive the notification, they need to open the Messenger app in order to open the auto-generated 'Say hi with a wave' conversation thread in order to clear it or begin a new chat thread. This feature annoys many users and Facebook is also aware of the situation.

Commenting on the matter, a Facebook official said that :

"We've found that many people have appreciated getting a notification when a friend joins Messenger. That said, we are working to make these notifications even more useful by employing machine learning to send fewer of them over time to people who enjoy getting them less. We appreciate all and any feedback that people send our way, so please keep it coming because it helps us make the product better".