Facebook is planning to take on Twitch by releasing ‘fb.gg’ game streaming hub

Facebook has recently announced a gaming creator pilot program to take on Twitch when it comes to game streaming. Facebook is all set to get hold of a large chunk in the game streaming by releasing a game streaming hub which will be available on its main website. This gives the Facebook live streamers to entice the Twitch's audience.

The new gaming video destination of Facebook that is available at the fb.gg short URL, will live stream popular games including Fortnite and PUBG among others. It will also live stream pre-recorded gaming videos that are uploaded by the users.

It is being said that the social media giant's gaming hub has been developed to entice away a huge game streaming audience from Twitch, if not huge then at least a portion of it. This is due to the fact that the key titles are placed at front and center of fb.gg are PUBG and Fortnite, both of which are known for engaging maximum number of gaming enthusiasts on Twitch's platform.

Whereas, on the Facebook's gaming hub, the users will be able to discover gaming videos that are related to their favorite games, pages they like or the groups they are a member of. Additionally, fb.gg will also play host to content and live streams from esports gaming events and competitions.

Further, it is also being reported that the homepage of the gaming hub will list down the most popular ongoing live stream, whereas a new tab named "Live Now" below it will suggest the other live streams which are attracting the highest user engagement. Users will also be able to follow the games that they like and will be to add them to their favorite list. Users will also be able to follow popular streamers so that they can prioritize the content/streaming sessions in their gaming feed. The games that will be available for the users will include Fortnite, PUBG, PUBG Mobile, League of Legends, Overwatch and Fifa 18 among others.

The social media giant is also testing a number of additional features like gaming hub where users can discover relevant content along with an Instant Games tab for the mobile version which can be used to toggle between watching streams and playing or streaming the games. It would be interesting to see how Facebook holds up while competing with Twitch.