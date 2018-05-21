Fortnite finally coming to Android, and we can't wait to play it

Fortnite is the hottest game right now, for both gaming consoles and iOS. But if you are an Android user, worry no more. Epic Games, the firm behind the gaming phenomenon, confirmed that the Android app might see the sunlight during summers. However, the company is yet to reveal the official launch date.

Fortnite is a survival game that was launched for PC and consoles in 2017. The game made its debut on iOS this March. Now with the Android app, the game will have even more potential users. Analysts estimate that Fortnite Mobile earned $25 million in its first month on iOS. It will be interesting to see the response from Android users when the game finally lands on the platform.

Speaking of gaming, Microsoft has announced the Xbox Adaptive Controller for the differently abled. The device was leaked earlier this week. The controller has two big programmable buttons and 19 jacks. The jacks can be connected to a range of joysticks, switches, buttons made it easier for a wider range of users to play games.

"I can customize how I interface with the Xbox Adaptive Controller to whatever I want," says Solomon Romney, a Microsoft Store employee who is differently abled. "If I want to play a game entirely with my feet, I can. I can make the controls fit my body, my desires, and I can change them anytime I want. You plug in whatever you want and go. It takes virtually no time to set it up and use it. It could not be simpler."

The design of the Xbox controller looks new and refreshing with a different set of button placements. Similarly, the controller has two circular buttons which are similar to the touchpad found on the present generation touchpad, which is expected to replace the joysticks found on the standard gaming controllers.

Your less than 4GB Android smartphone cannot handle these games!

The focus here is on the connectivity and customisability, with the users allowed to build a setup that works according to their capabilities. However, It won't be an all-in-one solution for many games. But through Xbox's system-level button revamping the possibilities could be endless. The new controller is priced at $99.99 and will go on sale later this year.