Facebook co-founder wants government to break up Facebook; calls Zuckerberg 'unaccountable'

Hughes commented, "The Facebook that exists today is not the Facebook that we founded in 2004".

Facebook is one of the most popular social media platforms today all across the globe. With a total user base of around 2.32 billion, the American social networking website has been quite popular amongst the masses. The foundation of Facebook was layed by Mark Zuckerberg back in 2004. Initially, the website was made available for the students of Harvard University. Later on, the platform went live for the public in 2006. Since then, the platform has garnered a huger user base and is expanding every year.

The social networking website was grabbing all the headlines with the privacy breach on its platform. Back in 2018, it came into notice that a British political firm called Cambridge Analytica had collected personal data of millions of Facebook users without their consent. This was a clear breach of privacy for which Facebook was highly criticized. Following the scandal, Facebook has been in the radar for data leaks and privacy.

Chris Hughes who is Facebook's co-founder is apparently seeking for a company breakup. Hughes has issued a forceful call for the regulators to break up the company. He had shared his thoughts in an op-ed article which was published in the New York Times yesterday.

Commenting on the matter Hughes said, "The Facebook that exists today is not the Facebook that we founded in 2004". He further said that "And the one that we have today I think is far too big. It's far too powerful. And most importantly, its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is not accountable."

Hughes believes that Mark is a good person but his focus on growth is what is making him overlook public security just for some clicks. He further wants the government to intervene and hold Mark accountable. He also said "I have been friends with Mark and a lot of the other folks at Facebook for a long time. And you know, who knows? We may still be friends, we may not be friends. There are some kinds of friends that you can have disagreements with. And then there are some friends that you can't."

Responding to Hughes, Nick Clegg, VP of Global Affairs and Communications said "Facebook accepts that with success comes accountability. But you don't enforce accountability by calling for the break up of a successful American company. Accountability of tech companies can only be achieved through the painstaking introduction of new rules for the internet. That is exactly what Mark Zuckerberg has called for. Indeed, he is meeting Government leaders this week to further that work."

Like we mentioned earlier, with all the data and privacy breach incidents in the past, Facebook is losing its grip in the market. While the social media giant is taking all measures to curb fake news and protect users personal data, it remains to be seen whether the op-ed letter by Hughes will bring any changes to Facebook.

We all would agree that privacy is what needs to be prioritized. In this digital-era we all are widely dependent on the online services. And remembring each and every data could be a task. This is where these social media platforms and digital wallets come in handy. But with the recent data leak scandals the users are loosing their trust. It's high time when these companies and even the government took this matter seriously and bring some strigent rules for the service providers.

