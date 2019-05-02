Find out how to connect your Secret Crush on Facebook dating app

ENGLISH

    Last year social media giant Facebook introduced its dating app for those who are looking for some serious relationships. Now the company has announced a new feature called "Secret Crush" in which users will be allowed to select up to nine Facebook friends whom they want to express their interest.

    "If your crush has opted into Facebook Dating, they will get a notification saying that someone has a crush on them. If your crush adds you to their Secret Crush list, it's a match!" the social media giant announced during its annual 'F8' conference in San Jose, California.

    "If your crush isn't on Dating, doesn't create a Secret Crush list, or doesn't put you on their list, no one will know that you've entered a friend's name," the company added.

    Just in case you don't know, Facebook Dating will allow you to find some potential matches in the Facebook community, like events, groups, friends of friends and more. This app is currently available in countries like Mexico, Canada, Colombia, Argentina, and Thailand.

    The social-media giant is also planning to roll out this app in 14 new countries which include:

    • Philippines
    • Vietnam
    • Singapore
    • Malaysia
    • Laos
    • Brazil
    • Peru
    • Chile
    • Bolivia
    • Ecuador
    • Paraguay
    • Uruguay
    • Guyana
    • Suriname

    Sadly India still needs to wait for the release because this new list doesn't have India on it. So let's see when Indian users will get their hands on this dating app from Facebook and how well it is going to work in our country.

    There are many other apps like Tinder, TanTan, happen who also serves the same purpose where you get to explore people and find matches on the basis of your location. It seems to be tough competition for Facebook to go up against the apps which are already there in the business.

    But personally, I think that people will not think twice before trying something new. There is a possibility that the user will get more attracted to the Facebook Dating app and left the previous ones which they were using.

    Source

    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 16:45 [IST]
