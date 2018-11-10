Facebook discreetly launches TikTok rival Lasso

Facebook has discreetly launched a new app called Lasso. The new app will enable users to showcase their creativity by creating fun, short videos. It is meant to go in direct competition with the popular TikTok, the 15-second video app that recently acquired Musical.ly.

Lasso is Facebook's new move to win over young users, which the social media giant has lost its hold over in the past couple of years. If the reports are to be believed, only half of the teens are said to still use Facebook, compared to 71 percent in 2014.

With the new app, users can record themselves dancing and lip-syncing to their favorite tunes, similar to what we've seen on TikTok. The app also allows users to create small videos like Vines and is available for both iOS and Android.

Facebook told The Verge: "Lasso is a new standalone app for short-form, entertaining videos - from comedy to beauty to fitness and more. We're excited about the potential here, and we'll be gathering feedback from people and creators."

Users can sign in to Lasso using their Instagram or create a new account using Facebook. Users will have to first authorize the app to allow access to their photos, and videos. You can also filter content using hashtags that are displayed in the bottom. Lasso videos can also be shared as Facebook stories, while the Instagram sharing option will be rolled out later. It also doesn't allow for a private profile as of now.

Facebook has been oddly mum about the new app launch, with no official statement on its official website. Facebook's product manager Andy Huang took to Twitter to announce the release of the new app.

Besides, Facebook is also planning to acquire a 'major' cybersecurity firm and has already offered deals to many companies. Mark Zuckerberg is reported to buy software that could fold into its current services. This will include tools that will give a heads up to the developers of hacking attempts or securing individual accounts.

There no word on how close Facebook is to get the deal fixed, although it could finish the purchase by the end of 2018. Acquiring a cybersecurity firm will also reduce the chances of a coding error putting millions of accounts at stake.