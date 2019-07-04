Facebook, Instagram, And WhatsApp Global Outage: Unable To Load Or Upload Pictures And Videos News oi-Vivek

It looks like all three major online services owned by Facebook have faced some technical glitches, as services like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, And Messenger failed to load and download some of the images on the platform, and some users even reported that they failed to upload new photos and video on these platforms.

The issue was not limited to India, as several publications across the globe have faced this issue. In fact, Facebook did acknowledge the fact that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are facing some issues using Twitter.

Facebook In A Tweet Said

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

Facebook started To Trend on Twitter

Due to the outage, users started to share their experience on Twitter with the hashtag #Facebookdown, #Instagramdown, #Whatsappdown, and #Messengerdown. The parent company did confirm that they know about the glitch, after almost two hours of outage, and these services did not function properly for almost 4 to 6 hours, reported by some users on Twitter.

Issues Finally Fixed

Around 5 PM in the morning Facebook Tweeted a new post stating that the company has resolved the issues, and users can continue to enjoy the services without any issues.

Earlier today, some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps and platforms. The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@facebook) July 4, 2019

What Do We Think About This Issue

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are some of the most used apps and services across the globe, and all three services are owned by Facebook. In the last few years, these services has had some glitches a handful of times. However, for the first time, all three services have been down (some of the functions did not work) for a long time, which is a big set back to a big corporate like Facebook.

Though Facebook has not shared the root cause for the interruption, it looks like, there was some issue with the data centre, as, all three services belong to the same company. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about this fiasco.

Some Of the User Reactions To The Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Outage

•Facebook photos not loading

•Restarts device

•Photos not loading

•Turns WiFi on

•Photos not loading

•Restarts WiFi router

•Photos not loading

•Opens Twitter and #facebookdown

•Reads thread

•Relieved phone is not broken

•Pissed cause so much time wasted — Joshua Hernandez (@jhrnandz89) July 3, 2019

