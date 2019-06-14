Instagram Stopped Working In US, Europe, And Canada For An Hour News oi-Vivek

Instagram, the Facebook-owned social media platform went down for almost one hour, and now the service is back online and working as expected. Instagram officials officially accepted the fact that their service is down via a tweet and promised to fix the issue ASAP.

Users began to report the issue on Twitter with the hashtag #instagramdown around 3 PM Pacific. According to a few reports, users were unable to refresh their feed and even the option to upload photos and videos was not working.

Instagram is currently one of the best photos and videos based social media service, which offers a lot of features like status, which dissapears within 24 hours, ability to post images and short videos, ability to make a live video and a lot more, and a lot of influecers and brands use Instagram to promote their product.

The outage was limited to Instagram, and other products like Facebook and WhatsApp did not have any issues with respect to the functionality of the service what so ever.

We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We're working quickly to fix the issue. #instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) June 13, 2019

Affected areas

According to the report from downdetector.com, users from the US, Canada, Europe, and South America faced the outage. At least 50,000 people have reported the issue and used Twitter to post about the Instagram outage. There are no reports that suggest that outage of Instagram in India or any Asian countries what so ever.

Instagram was very quick to fix the issue, and the service started to behave properly around 4 PM Pacific. As of now, Instagram has not commented on why the service went down.

What do we think about this issue?

In the last few months services like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, and even Google has gone down for a brief movement, and as of now, there is no information on what is the prime reason for the outage of these services. It is a good thing to know that the companies that owned these services were quick enough to fix all the issues within the limited time frame.

Have you faced any outage issues on the major social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter? Do let us know in the comment box below.