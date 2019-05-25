Now Instagram users can post landscape video on IGTV: Everything you need to know News oi-Karan Sharma Instagram added support for post landscape video on IGTV. All you need to know about.

Back in 2018 Instagram introduces its standalone application IGTV to promote long-form videos for its Instagram users. The feature was added in within the app. At the time of launch, users were able to share only horizontal videos even the landscape video were featured in a horizontal manner, but now the company has made some changes and adds landscape video support which will feature vertical videos.

The company was experimenting the support for landscape videos for a long time and now finally made it official for its users. According to the company they made this possible after the positive feedback from creators and viewers.

"That's why we're announcing support for landscape videos in addition to vertical. Ultimately, our vision is to make IGTV a destination for great content no matter how it's shot so creators can express themselves how they want," reads the Instagram blog post.

Instagram doesn't allow its creators to monetize their IGTV videos, most of the creators are eagerly wait for the monetization setting for their videos so that they can make some money out of their hard work. Let's see when Instagram will include this feature also.

"We want to say thank you to all the creators who are building meaningful, strong, and diverse communities and helping create the future of TV on mobile. This is just the beginning. We'll continue to evolve to not only help you grow your communities but build your businesses across IGTV and Instagram."