Facebook’s Watch Party feature will allow groups to watch videos together in real-time

Facebook has recently announced a new feature of the masses which the company has dubbed as 'Watch Party'. The Watch Party feature will allow the groups on the social media platform to watch videos together in real time. The groups will also be able to comment in real time making this feature more interesting.

The Watch Party feature was announced by Facebook on Wednesday. The new feature was under testing for about six months. With the introduction of this new feature the social media giant plans on taking on the video streaming platform which will help the company to compete with the tech giant Google's video streaming platform YouTube.

Erin Connolly, Product Manager at Facebook, made a statement that "Once a Watch Party is started, participants can watch videos, live or recorded, and interact with one another around them in the same moment."

In order to try out the new feature, the members of any Facebook group will need to search for a video which they want to watch on the platform and further invite other group members to join them. Once the video starts playing a chat window will pop-up for the members of the group. Using this chat window the members can discuss the videos via chat.

With the global launch of this feature, Facebook has also introduced two new features which were not available during the test phase. The new features introduced include a co-hosting feature. The co-hosting feature allows a host of the Watch Party to designate other co-hosts or the members who can also add videos in order to keep the session on.

The other feature which the social media giant has introduced is the crowdsourcing feature. This feature will allow the members of the group to suggest videos to the host of the Watch Party so that they can add the video to the playlist.

The company has also mentioned that the Watch Party feature will not be limited to the Facebook groups. Facebook is now working towards releasing the feature for Pages, which is generally used by the users to get to know profiles of other organizations. There is no information available currently as to when the feature will make its way for the regular profiles.