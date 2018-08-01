Facebook to take on Musical.ly with its Music Talent feature

Facebook, the social media giant has been working on a number of services and features for its wide range of apps. The company intends on providing the consumers with a premium user experience on its platform. Now, it appears that the company is planning to appreciate the talents of budding artists by introducing a new feature for the masses. The new feature on which the company is said to be working on will be similar to the Musical.ly platform.

The reports of the new feature come from a researcher Jane Manchum Wong. As per Wong, Facebook seems to be working on a talent feature. The new Talent feature will allow the users to record their videos while singing and submit it on the platform similar to what a user does on Musical.ly. The expected feature will allow the users to select a popular song and then record themselves singing the song. Wong has further stated that the feature appears to be locked to the Facebook Pages. It could also be a possibility that only the page administrators could initiate the talent show.

Also read, Facebook might deploy 7500 content reviewers to curb objectionable content 24 x 7

Facebook had also previously introduced its Lip Sync Live feature back in June. The Lip Sync feature was expected to compete with the Musical.ly app. With the help of the Lip Sync Live feature a user can begin lip-syncing to a song while live streaming it at the same time. The feature also gives the viewers the option to see the name of the artist and follow him/her. However, it appears that Facebook has some other plans in store for the users. The new feature on which the social media giant is working will compete with the Musical.ly head on suggests some code leaks.

See also, Facebook's Watch Party feature will allow groups to watch videos together in real-time

Facebook had also signed a music licensing deal with Warner earlier which was the company's additional deal along with the other two major brands, Sony and Universal. Facebook had then mentioned that it will work towards introducing more ways to integrate music on its platform.

There is no official statement released by Facebook related to the Music Talent feature, however, it is expected that the company will introduce the feature soon on its platform considering the decline in the number of users on its platform.