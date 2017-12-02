Facebook Watch videos to start with ads as in YouTube

Lately, Facebook introduced a new initiative called Watch exclusively for videos. With this platform, the social networking giant aims to take the video content to the next level.

A report by AdAge has reported that Facebook Watch that is meant for original shows will reportedly test the pre-roll video ads called commercials before the start of the actual video. This change opposes the previous strategy of Facebook and the own words of Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook CEO.

Back in July this year during the quarterly earnings report of Facebook, Zuckerberg saif that they don't need to pre-roll as their model is not the one where people come to watch one piece of content as users come to look at a feed. The change comes less than four months of rolling out Watch to the users.

However, it is not surprising hear that the company might experiment with pre-roll as Facebook has been trying to progress into a hub for long-term video and not just one feed of content, claims the report citing anonymous sources belonging to the advertising industry familiar with Facebook's strategy.

With the launch of Watch, Facebook wants the creators as well as viewers to treat the service similar to Netflix. Facebook is reportedly estimating the success of Watch shows from the time spent and the loyalty instead of just the overall unique viewers.

They are focused on repeated visits and not just a single video that is viral and lands up in everyone's feed, adds the report. Instead of the pre-roll ads, the videos on the Facebook Watch platform have been running with the mid-roll ads similar to the TV commercials or Hulu. However, pre-roll is pretty common on YouTube, which is one of the rivals to Facebook in terms of high-quality video.