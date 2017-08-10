Facebook Watch is an an exclusive video platform to compete with YouTube

Back in 2016, Mark Zuckerberg announced that the plans of making Facebook a video-first platform. In one year's time, videos have come the most dominant content on the social network.

Taking the video content a step further, Facebook has come up with a new platform called Watch exclusively for videos. Facebook Watch has been rolled out to select users in the U.S. and will be widely made available to all the users across the world. This service will be made available on mobile, desktop and app and will be a feature within Facebook itself and not a separate app.

The Facebook Watch service will have two sections - Discover and Watchlist. The first one will categorize videos under sections such as "News this week", "What friends are watching" and "Coming Soon". The second one will have saved videos and episodes of shows that the users are following.

The videos available on Watch will be shows such as series of episodes. These are not TV shows and the social networking giant will consider a set of factors to determine what content will be available on the platform.

Similar to Facebook's Newsfeed, the Facebook Watch will also display a personalized feed for the shows that are trending among friends or those that have a high number of reactions. Facebook has created an open platform for the video creators with the launch of Watch. The video creators and publishers interested in making use of the Facebook Watch platform can show their range of videos such as reality, live and comedy for the users.

It looks like Facebook is now in plans to snatch the market share of YouTube that is currently dominating the video market being the biggest platform for videos. Facebook seems to be having big plans for videos as it is in plans to make original TV shows as well.