Facebook will now allow users to snooze keywords for a month

Facebook, the social media giant is going to make it simpler for the users to not be bothered by the topics they have no interest in. The company is introducing a new option which will allow the users to snooze or mute keywords from their News Feed and save themselves from spoilers or some annoying topics.

Facebook took it to its official blog post to announce that it is testing a feature which will allow the users to temporarily hide posts with some specific keywords which they no longer want to see in their news feed. For example, if a user selects to choose the keyword 'Marvels' from their feed so that they do not get notified about the 'Marvels' topic and it will be muted for a month.

The new feature is currently available for select Facebook users. For the users who have not received the update, they can also access the feature by tapping on the 'three dots' icon which is placed at the top-right corner of any post in the News Feed. Users will now also able to notice a new option which is labeled as 'Snooze keywords in this post' in the overflow menu.

It is being also reported that the process to snooze the keyword is not completely developed as currently there users can't input the keywords themselves. Facebook has also said that it will be pulling keywords from the posts they choose to snooze following which they will be able to pick words in a question.

The social media giant has also released a similar 'Snooze' feature previously which allowed the users to mute their friends, groups or ages which they no longer want to show in the news feed for a month. Now, the newly released feature for the keywords also comes with the same time frame of 30 days.

The above-mentioned features were introduced for the Facebook towards the end of last year. The feature gave a user the ability to not to see any user's post in their feed for 30 days without the need for the user to unfriend them. Now, the snooze keywords feature will bring the same ability for the users and will allow them to stay away from spoilers or unwanted content.