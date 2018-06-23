Facebook will soon allow users to control how much time they spend on Facebook

Facebook, the social media giant is working towards developing a new feature that will allow its users to know how much time they have been spending on the platform on a daily basis. The new feature will also alert the users if they exceed on the usage limit. The new feature is being called 'Your Time on Facebook' and is in the development phase currently.

The feature was reportedly first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong who is an app investigator. Jane had located the feature buried in the code of Facebook app for Android, along with sharing the screenshot of the 'Your Time on Facebook' feature in action.

It has been confirmed by a Facebook spokesperson that the feature is under development at the moment. The Facebook spokesperson also added that 'We're always working on new ways to help make sure people's time on Facebook is time well spent'. As for the feature itself, it will let you check how much time you've spent on Facebook on a daily basis over the last seven days. It also allows users to set a daily reminder that will send them an alert once they've crossed their self-imposed daily usage time limit'.

Further, the feature also brings a shortcut to change the notification settings and enables the 'Do Not Disturb' mode. We hope you remember the Instagram's recently released feature 'Usage Insights'. The Facebook's 'Your Time on Facebook' is similar to this Instagram's feature, and surprisingly this Instagram feature was also discovered by Wong.

The Instagram's 'Usage Insights' tool also provided a statistical breakdown of daily usage time over the last seven days. The feature also offers the users the ability to set a daily usage limit and also reduce the number of notifications. However, when it comes to the 'Your Time on Facebook' feature it is still not clear by when the feature will be made available for the general masses.