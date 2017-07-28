Find out how to become a Google Plus beta tester

Apparently Google could use some feedback for its social media platform Google Plus. We say this as Google Plus has started looking for beta testers.

Google Plus says in an announcement that those who will enroll to the beta program will be able use all the new features and even chat with the Google Plus product team as well as other beta testers. However, there is a catch. Google Plus only wants those who are active users of the platform. The post doesn't explain what constitutes as being active.

Secondly, those who want to join the beta experience should be "motivated to learn" about Google Plus and also be motivated to give useful feedback via product discussions. The third condition is basically an extension of the second, which says that Google Plus is only seeking those who are eager to provide "high level feedback".

So we assume that beta testers would have to give detailed and insightful feedback.

Besides this, Google Plus has not stated any other conditions for becoming a beta tester. Well, it is expected that Google Plus will only enroll a limited number of beta testers.

While it has not mentioned how many testers they are looking for, if you want to become one you should not delay. On the same note, in order to become a Google Plus beta tester, you would have to fill up and submit one short application form.

The application form has questions like why you use the service, how long have you used the platform for and why you want to be part of the beta testing program.