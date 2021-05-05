'From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump' Social Media Platform Launched, Yet Another Trump Antic? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook will now have new competition. Former US President Donald Trump has announced a new space on his website that will work as his personal social media platform. Trump's social media comes to light after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook.

Trump Launches Social Media

The new site is dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" and was first reported by Fox News. Here, Trump can post his messages, photos, and other posts, which can be shared and liked by his followers. Plus, these posts can be directly shared on Twitter and Facebook, which aims to further propagate Trump's messages.

Reports suggest the Trump's social media was developed by Campaign Nucleus, the team formed by Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale. Presently, the social media site has posts pertaining to how Trump lost the 2020 election due to widespread voter fraud and so on.

Social media sites like Twitter have responded to the launch of From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump. A Twitter spokesperson said sharing content from Trump's social media would be permitted as long as the material did not otherwise break Twitter's rules. That said, the attempts to circumvent a suspension would not be permitted - for instance, imitating a suspended account to trying to replace it.

Facebook has refrained from comment. Alphabet's YouTube said it would allow Trump's channel to go live again, but only after it decides the decrease in violence.

Trump And His Strife With Social Media Platforms

Looking back, Trump has been indefinitely suspended from Twitter and Facebook after the incident of the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters. Before the ban, Trump had 88 million followers on Twitter, who has granted a permanent ban even if he plans to run for office again. Moreover, the new social media comes right ahead of Facebook's oversight board's decision on a permanent ban.

A couple of weeks ago, Trump's senior adviser Jason Miller hinted at Trump's social media platform. With the rollout of the new social media platform solely for Trump's discussion, other sites remain skeptical of it. As previously seen, many fear the rise in violence once again as this could be another of Trump's antics.

Best Mobiles in India