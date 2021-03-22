Trump To Start His Own Social Media Platform Following Facebook, Twitter Ban News oi-Sharmishte Datti

President Trump faced several roadblocks towards the end of his term, including a ban on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. However, he might soon return to social media with his own platform. The new social media by Donald Trump could see the light of day as early as two or three months, reports suggest.

Trump's Social Media In Works

The tip comes from Jason Miller, who handles Trump's presidential campaigns. Talking to Fox News, he said: "It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform." and this could happen in about two or three months, he added.

President Trump left Washington and returned to Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida earlier this year. He has since then kept a low profile but has continued working on several projects, including bringing in a new social media platform. Miller further reveals that several high-power meetings have been happening at Mar-a-Lago, where teams of folks have been coming in.

But coming back to the new social media, there are not many details revealed. "This new platform is going to be big, and everyone wants him. He's going to bring millions and millions - tens of millions of people to this new platform," Miller said. However, he didn't mention if he was personally involved in the social media project.

Trump's Social Media Popularity

Trump was among the few US Presidents to provocatively use social media, which became a defining line of his presidency. Moreover, he won over 88 million followers on Twitter, using the micro-blogging site to openly criticize. Moreover, Twitter became his go-to platform to announce personnel changes or policy shifts.

That's not all. Trump was quite famous on other social media platforms as well. Be it Facebook, Instagram, or even Snapchat - President Trump had won over users with his posts. He even had a YouTube channel for several of his announcements.

However, he faced suspension and ban towards the end of his term by nearly all social media platforms. After using Twitter to encourage people to go on a rally to storm the US Capitol, which turned into one of the most violent events, he faced a permanent ban on the @realDonaldTrump account. The January 6 event also earned him a ban, temporarily or permanently, on other social media sites including Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, and even Instagram.

Trump's Social Media Platform: What To Expect

Several new social media platforms are on the rise. Take Clubhouse, for instance, it has become immensely popular among members for its exclusivity and the audio-only feature. Moreover, already existing social media apps are rolling out new features like Rooms and Twitter Spaces to take on Clubhouse.

In this scenario, Trump's social media platform could be a hit. Despite his Presidential defeat to Joe Biden in November, Trump is still influential in the Republican Party. Moreover, he hasn't been ruled out for the third run for President in the 2024 elections. Having his own social media platform could be the ideal platform to dictate terms, without facing any bans or suspension. Trump's social media could be his best playground to reach his followers.

Best Mobiles in India