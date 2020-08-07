US President Trump Bans All Transactions With TikTok, We Chat, And Parent Companies News oi-Sharmishte Datti

A few days ago, it was reported that the US President Trump was planning to ban TikTok in the US, and also woo US companies to buy the popular short video app. It's now confirmed that the president issued executive orders to ban transactions with Tiktok and WeChat in 45 days, along with the patent companies ByteDance and Tencent Holdings.

US Bans TikTok

The move follows the Indian administration's ban on TikTok and many other Chinese apps. The executive order for TikTok notes that "any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States would be prohibited with ByteDance Ltd. (a.k.a. Zìjié Tiàodòng), Beijing, China, or its subsidiaries."

The move extends to WeChat, a messaging platform with Chinese origins. The executive order for WeChat is similar to that of TikTok and further extends to its "parent company "Tencent Holdings Ltd. (a.k.a. Téngxùn Kònggǔ Yǒuxiàn Gōngsī), Shenzhen, China, or any subsidiary of that entity."

Both TikTok and WeChat, and their parent companies are prohibited from any transaction in the US in 45 days after the order. That would be September 20. The executive order also noted that the US takes 'aggressive action against' the parent companies to protect national security. The order once again stresses how hordes of information from users in the US are shared with the Chinese government.

The information stated here includes that data gathered from the internet and other network activity information like the location data, and browsing and search histories of TikTok, the order stated. For WeChat, the statement quotes research from March 2019, where a Chinese database containing billions of WeChat messages sent from users in not only China but also the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, and Australia was highlighted.

US Bans TikTok: How Does It Affect Us?

To note, the Indian authorities banned numerous Chinese apps, including the latest Mi Browser Pro citing privacy and security concerns of user data. The ban in the US also comes at a time where the strife between China and the US are mounting.

Additionally, the ban on TikTok comes a few days after Trump said he would allow Microsoft or any other US company to buy TikTok. The ban on TikTok could be a way to pressurize the parent company to process the sale of the popular platform. More updates are expected to follow.

