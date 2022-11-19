How to Download Your Twitter Archive; Save Tweets and DMs Before Twitter Shuts Down News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

There is a lot of chaos happening around Twitter in recent times. A few weeks into Elon Musk's ownership, there are a lot of changes in the policies from time to time. The Twitter Blue experiment was started and then recalled many times with the reason for the recent suspension being the increase in the number of fake yet verified accounts.

Already, many Twitter users have fled but some have been steadfast in staying on the platform to witness what might happen. Whether you are looking forward to leaving Twitter or are concerned about it being shut down, which seems possible, you might want to save your Twitter archive. If you fail to save the archive, you might miss the memories, networking opportunities, and all other data on the platform.

Twitter Archive: What It Includes?

Your Twitter archive will hold your profile information, tweets, address book, Moments, DMs, and media files such as videos, images, and GIFs attached to DMs, tweets, and Moments. Also, it comprises the list of your followers, the list of accounts you follow, and lists that you are a member of, you have created, or follow.

The Twitter archive also has interest and demographic information that the platform has inferred about you and the details about ads that you have seen or engaged with on Twitter. You can also search the archive with words, phrases, usernames, and hashtags to get relevant information.

How to Download Your Twitter Archive

Notably, you cannot just download the Twitter archive as you wish. You need to request the same and after a specific wait period, you will receive an email notification to export your Twitter account archive. Follow the steps below to request to download your Twitter archive.

Step 1: Open Twitter and log in to your account

Step 2: Now, tap on the profile icon or navigation menu icon. Here, tap on Settings and Privacy.

Step 3: Tap on Account.

Step 4: Here, you need to tap on Twitter data under Data and permissions.

Step 5: You will find the option 'Download an archive of your data'. Tap on it.

Step 6: You should confirm your action by entering your Twitter account password. You will get a verification code on email or phone number and need to confirm the same.

Step 7: After verifying your identity, you need to tap 'Request archive'.

Step 8: You will get an email or push notification once the archive is ready to be downloaded. To download, you need to go to the same menu option and tap on 'Download archive'. Alternatively, an email with the download link will be sent and you just have to tap on the Download button while you are logged in to the Twitter account to get a .zip file of your Twitter archive.

As per Twitter, the platform will take 24 hours or longer for the archive to be generated after placing a request to download it.

