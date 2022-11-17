Twitter Blue Comeback Date And Reasons Behind Its Disappearance Explained? Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

The revamped Twitter Blue subscription will be coming back soon. The subscription was pulled back due to an exponential rise in fake "verified" accounts and trolls sporting the blue checkmark and abusing the privilege. Elon Musk had previously hinted about the subscription's reintroduction, and now he has indicated the date as well. He even mentioned some challenges facing the new Official label, which could undergo revision if these two badges have to coexist.

Elon Musk Tweets About Twitter Blue's Relaunch Date

The new Twitter Blue subscription was one of the first features to arrive after Elon Musk took over Twitter. It was supposed to offer "power to the people", but that power started being misused and mishandled. Although Musk defended the new $7.99 per month subscription, he yanked it out of circulation.

Twitter's CEO, and its sole board member, tweeted the tentative date on which the Twitter Blue subscription could return.

Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

Musk also mentioned that all legacy blue checkmarks would be removed in a matter of months. Simply put, Twitter users may now have to rethink and freshly understand, some new ways Twitter will offer the blue checkmark, which previously denoted a verified account.

Interestingly, Twitter engineers have been working hard on the "Official" label which briefly appeared on accounts of some large media houses and influential people. Elon Musk had yanked even the Official label, but the same is making a comeback. It seems the Official label could take the place of the original Blue Tick in denoting an account of a famous and influential person, business, government official, and any other prominent account which is considered important to the public.

'Official' Label Undergoing Changes To Coexist With Twitter Blue?

The Twitter Blue subscription essentially offered the Blue Tick to anyone who was willing to pay $7.99 per month. Needless to say, many accounts started abusing the feature by indulging in impersonation. Musk had previously warned that such accounts would be suspended, but it would be time-consuming.

The Official label seems like an alternative to the legacy Blue Tick. Twitter had started placing the Official badge on some accounts, but Musk interrupted the process. The badge hasn't gone away, but it may undergo some more refinements in the near future.

Hard to say who’s celeb & who isn’t. Being able to sort by follower count & disallowing deliberate impersonation probably solves this. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

When asked about the availability and eligibility of the Official badge, Musk admitted it was a complicated process. He indicated that the process of recognizing and rewarding deserving personalities is difficult. Incidentally, Musk had recently sought help from organizations to streamline the process.

It is not possible to purchase a Twitter Blue subscription as it currently remains unavailable to all users. Moreover, the asking price is on the higher side, especially in India.

Best Mobiles in India