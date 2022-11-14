Twitter To Allow Organizations Identify Associated Accounts: What About Individuals? News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Elon Musk has indicated that Twitter could soon allow organizations to identify accounts that are associated with them. Twitter is clearly struggling after introducing the revamped Twitter Blue subscription. To combat the exponential growth of fake "verified" accounts and trolls, Twitter's new CEO Elon Musk seems to be contemplating multiple strategies. Let's see how this technique, in conjunction with the "Official" label, could help.

Organizations To Help Twitter Identify Official Accounts

Twitter introduced the revamped and pricier Twitter Blue subscription last week, and immediately regretted the decision. The subscription, among other benefits, offered a blue checkmark. The "Blue Tick" was earlier awarded to influential and popular persons and denoted their account was verified.

As expected, this resulted in an explosion of fake accounts and trolls subscribing to the new subscription, primarily for the blue checkmark. Realizing the chaos and potential trouble, Twitter pulled back the Twitter Blue subscription.

Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

The micro-blogging network's CEO has now indicated he wants organizations to identify Twitter accounts that are associated with them. It appears he is indirectly seeking help from businesses, corporations, and other established industries.

Twitter's "Official" Label To Rely On Organizations?

Twitter has taken remedial action against the growing menace of accounts sporting the blue checkmark. In a blog post, the company mentioned, "Twitter accounts created on or after November 9, 2022, will be unable to subscribe to Twitter Blue at this time."

This may have halted the creation of new accounts, but there could be thousands of accounts that acquired the blue checkmark and are now masquerading as verified accounts. To address this, Twitter could be bringing back the "Official" label, which Elon Musk scrapped mere hours after its launch.

The Official label is currently available to a few legitimate businesses and major media outlets. Musk could be requesting these organizations to identify the accounts that are associated with them, and submit a list. This could help Twitter award the Official label.

However, this does not address the issue of truly verified accounts being clubbed with accounts that have simply bought the blue checkmark. Twitter also has a problem with accounts indulging in impersonation. Musk has indicated that Twitter will suspend such accounts, but that could be a big undertaking.

Best Mobiles in India