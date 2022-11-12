Elon Musk Suspends Twitter Blue Subscription To Curb Fake ‘Verified’ Accounts News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Twitter may have backtracked once again, but this time it seems the $7.99 per month Twitter Blue subscription is in trouble. Apparently, the subscription, which allowed anyone to buy the "Blue Tick", has created a serious problem of fake accounts and impersonators. As it has become near impossible to identify truly verified or authentic accounts, Twitter briefly launched a new "Official" label, which could be making a comeback.

Twitter Blue Subscription Suspended?

Twitter has suspended its revamped, and pricier, Twitter Blue subscription. There's no official confirmation from the micro-blogging network yet. However, some internal communication channels that Twitter uses allegedly mentioned the suspension.

The announcement was posted on Slack: "An update on what we did tonight: hid the entry point to Twitter Blue, added the 'official' label for ONLY advertisers. Note: here is at least one way for users to sign up for Blue. Legacy Blue users can go to subscriptions and upgrade" 2/ — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 11, 2022

Twitter seems to be trying to fight the onslaught of verified "troll" accounts. It appears the social media platform's iOS app, which earlier confirmed the subscription was being rolled out, has reflected the change.

Twitter has also disabled Blue from being purchased on Apple iOS. 4/4 — Zoë Schiffer (@ZoeSchiffer) November 11, 2022

Reports indicate the option to sign up for Twitter Blue, which also mentioned the benefits of subscribing, has vanished for most users in Twitter's iOS app. Users who could still see the option, were unable to sign up as the process ended with a prompt that said the service was unavailable in their country.

Twitter seems to have allowed existing Twitter Blue subscribers to retain their Blue features. However, the future of the blue checkmark, and its free availability with every Twitter Blue subscription, is very much uncertain.

Is The "Official" Label Making A Comeback?

The revised Twitter Blue subscription was first launched in the US but was to quickly roll out in other countries, including India. Musk was quite enthusiastic about the feature. While the subscription offers some useful features, many expressed concerns about the blue checkmark's inclusion in the same. Ever since its introduction, Twitter never charged for the Blue Tick. It was reserved for famous and influential personalities.

Who has two thumbs and verified? — Jesus Christ (@jesus) November 9, 2022

This was completely undone by Twitter's new CEO who started "selling" the blue checkmark, and that has clearly opened the floodgates for fake accounts and impersonators. As expected, Musk is currently being criticized on the very platform he currently owns.

I think I liked Twitter better in the pre-Musk days. Less controversy, more fun. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 10, 2022

Musk had recently declared that accounts indulging in impersonation, without declaring them as a "parody" account, would be suspended without warning. Twitter had briefly introduced a new "Official" label, which mimicked the truly verified accounts back when Twitter wasn't charging for the Blue Tick. However, Musk chose to dump the system.

It seems Twitter is quietly bringing back the Official label with a grey checkmark. Some profiles of legitimate businesses and major media outlets started getting the identification marker, which was abruptly scrapped in the same week it was rolled out. It is not clear if Twitter would scrap the new subscription, but the platform will have to make some fundamental changes.

