India has become the top country for FB: Reports

A recent report said that India has become the top country for Facebook as the country has overtaken the United States in terms of total user base.

It said that there are 241 million users in India, while the US has 240 million.However, the social networking site Facebook has contradicted the numbers and said that India stands at 201 million.

The company has earlier said that now it ahs more than two billon users in the world.

According to the report on TheNextWeb As of July 13, Facebook is reporting a total "potential audience" of 241 million active users in India, compared to 240 million in the US.

The change at the top of the platform's country rankings comes just a few days after Facebook announced it has more than two billion monthly users around the world, the report added.

Facebook has achieved impressive growth in both the countries since the start of 2017, but these new figures suggest that active users in India are growing more than twice as fast as they are in the US, The Next Web reported.

Active users in India are up 27 per cent in the past six months alone (+50 million), compared to a growth of 12 per cent (+26 million) in the US over the same period.

Meanwhile, the company has confirmed that it is testing GIF in the camera feature of the main mobile application.