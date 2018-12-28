ENGLISH

Instagram accidentally rolls out horizontal scrolling UI

Instagram might be planning something new for its user interface.

    Instagram seems to have another complicated and unrelated feature in store. In an attempt to push an algorithmic timeline and stuffing the app with irrelevant features, it has become a tool for Facebook to grab user base that has moved on from Facebook. Now, users have spotted an in-development UI, after the photo-sharing platform accidentally rolled it out for everyone.

     

    The new feature will make the timeline move horizontally, which earlier used to be vertical. Only the username and media is visible at first glance, and users will have to tap it to see the caption, number of likes, or comments. The feature rollout resulted in mixed user reactions.

     

    Instagram confirmed TechCrunch that the rollout wasn't meant for all the users, and was caused due to a bug. The company assures that the old interface will reappear soon. "Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion," a representative said.

    There's a possibility that the horizontal interface might make a comeback in the future after Instagram makes it a bit user-friendly. Previously, the company rolled out a new feature called Close Friends. Users will be able to add and remove followers from the list at any time. The followers that are being added or removed won't be notified. The list can be accessed from the side menu on the profile.

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 10:56 [IST]
