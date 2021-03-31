Instagram Is Down Again; Second Time In Just 10 Days News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Instagram is facing another outage. If you're facing slow loading issues or if your phone is crashing when you open Instagram, you're not alone. From the looks of it, Instagram is down for most users across the world. 'Something went wrong' and 'We're working on it' are the common pop-up messages we're seeing on the photo-sharing app.

Instagram Outage Issue

From the looks of it, the Instagram outage issue seems to be limited to users in the Indian sub-continent. Countries like Nepal, Sri Lanka, and India were among the top facing problems with the Facebook-owned app. Several users took to Twitter last night to complain about the Instagram crashing issue. Once again, the precise reason behind it is unclear.

To note, the DownDetector app showed the Instagram down issue began around 7 PM yesterday (March 29) and affected users across several countries. Going into the details, users have complained they were unable to access or reload Instagram. Also, users were unable to access the app as it continuously kept crashing. Despite repeatedly restarting their phones, the Instagram app refused to function normally. Users have also complained about the Instagram web version outage and down issues.

#InstagramDown

Like always, users shifted to Twitter to talk about the Instagram outage with a trending hashtag #InstagramDown. More users joined in with memes about the outage and the problems it was causing. Moreover, one could identify a pattern among the Twitter memes, especially considering a similar outage affected users globally recently.

To recall, it's hardly been two weeks since Facebook-owned apps faced a similar outage. WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram were all down for users globally. The massive outage affected users as they were unable to access the app, upload pictures or videos, or refresh the feed. The same extended to Instagram, which has now faced another outage.

Back then, Facebook said it was a technical malfunction that caused the massive outage. However, this time, the reason seems to be pretty vague. Considering that the Instagram outage is repeating on such short periods, this could be quite alarming as it affects users on a massive scale, especially for those who make a living on it.

