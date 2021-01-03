How To Post On Instagram From Laptop/ PCs Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Social media platforms have somehow become an integral part of our daily lifestyle. We all are relied on such applications not just to stay connected with our peers but also to stay updated with the happenings all around. Facebook-owned Instagram is one such platform. It is a photo-sharing app that has evolved into a more useful application in recent times.

Several new features have been introduced in the past few years which make this application fun to use. Recently, the company added a short-video feature called 'Reels'. This new feature is an alternate to -TikTok which was recently pulled off the Google Play Store in India. Instagram can be downloaded on smartphones (both Android and iOS).

We bet most of you are aware of how to share a post from the mobile application. But do you know that Instagram also has a desktop version? You can use the social media app via laptop and PCs as well. Sharing a post isn't much of a task either. This article is a step by step guide on how to share a post on Instagram from a laptop. Take a look:

Steps To Share A Post On Instagram Via Laptop/ PCs

Step 1: Go to any web browser on your laptop or PC. We are taking Google Chrome for reference here. The steps will be similar for other browsers as well. Open the Instagram website by typing www.instagram.com or click on this link to get started.

Step 2: Log in to Instagram using your ID and Password. You can also sign-up for free if you are a new user.

Step 3: Now, you need to open the inspect elements page. You can either do this by using the shortcut 'ctrl+shift+c' or by right-clicking the mouse and selecting the 'Inspect Elements' tab.

Step 4: Select the 'Mobile' option which you will locate on the left of the 'Elements' tab.

Step 5: Now, refresh the webpage and you will be able to see the homepage in mobile view.

Step 6: Select the '+' option and upload an image.

Step 7: You can also tag other users and locations in an image.

Best Mobiles in India