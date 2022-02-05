Instagram Launches ‘Take A Break’ Feature To Help Youth Maintain A Balance News oi-Megha Rawat

Instagram has announced the debut of 'Take a Break' feature in all countries, including India, ahead of Safer Internet Day 2022. The feature aims to help people make wise decisions about how they spend their time. This feature will be promoted in India with a campaign named "Break Zaroori Hai," which will be run in collaboration with "We The Young."

Natasha Jog, Public Policy Manager, Instagram, Facebook India said, "The welfare of young people is crucial to us" This feature is focused on ensuring that the time spent on Instagram is intentional and people feel good about it."

In this context, the release of the 'Take a Break,' feature will help young people, parents, and guardians to have a better Instagram experience. In this way, the platform would be a safe and welcoming place for young people to explore their interests and connect with others. The'Take a Break' was first released in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, and is now available worldwide.

"Take A Break" Feature To Collaborate With "We The Young"

In India, the Take a Break campaign, named 'Break Zaroori Hai,' will be promoted in collaboration with 'We The Young' (@wetheyoungindia), a youth-focused network. The month-long campaign will illustrate scenarios in which young people could benefit from this functionality.

Instagram said in a blog post that 'We The Young' will collaborate with creators, mental health experts, and other stakeholders to create multilingual content that emphasizes the importance of making informed decisions about how much time is spent on the platform and informs users on how to incorporate the 'Take A Break' feature into their social media routine.

Reminders For "Take A Break" On Instagram

When users spend a long period using the app, the Take a Break feature will appear. Users will be encouraged to take a break from Instagram and will be advised to create reminders for future breaks. Expert-backed recommendations will also be presented to help people reflect and reset. Young people will be offered notifications recommending that they turn on these reminders to make sure they are aware of the feature.

Instagram began experimenting with the function in November. When asked about it, firm CEO Adam Mosseri explained that the Take A Break tool would allow consumers to divert their attention away from content that could lead to bad social comparison.

