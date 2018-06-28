Instagram might be working on a sticky 'Stories' bar

Instagram has been getting its share of features quite frequently nowadays. With the recent updates, the company has introduced a whole set of new features for the app.

The features include the ability to make group video chat in Instagram Direct, an updated Explore feeds and others. The company has announced these features during the F8 developers' conference held by Facebook back in May this year. The company has also been focusing on making Instagram Stories more interactive for users with the additions of new features.

Now, according to a report from Beebom, it seems that Instagram is testing a sticky Stories bar which will allow the users to watch Stories from anywhere in their feed. This new feature will give the users an easy way to watch new Stories. This, in turn, will increase the usage time of Stories by engaging the users to watch stories when they are posted.

Further, when a user begins to scroll through their Instagram Feed, they might notice that rather than going away, the 'Stories' bar sticks to the top of the feed. Users can select whether to upload or watch Stories from the new sticky bar. The company, on the other hand, has not officially announced any information related to the new feature, however, it would be interesting to see how much attention this feature will grab.

Instagram has been up its sleeves off lately in order to drive more number of users. As mentioned earlier the company has introduced a slew of features for its app.

Apart from the above-mentioned features like the ability to make a group video chat in Instagram Direct and the ability to add a custom camera effects, the company has also silently introduced Instagram Lite app. The company is following the footsteps of Facebook and has released the light version of the app which is specifically designed for areas with low connectivity or high data usage charges. The company, however, has not officially announced the app and the Lite version of the app was spotted on PlayStore, read the complete story here.

