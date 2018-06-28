Instagram silently releases Instagram Lite app

Instagram has become one of the most favored image sharing platforms nowadays. The company is now aiming towards increasing its user base in the developing countries. In order to achieve this Instagram is following Facebook's lead and has silently introduced 'Instagram Lite' app for the Android.

Instagram is yet to announce the Lite app for Android officially, however it is listed on the Google Play Store. The Lite version of Instagram is said to be only of 573 KB in size making it suitable for all range of smartphones as the main Instagram app is of around 32MB in size.

The Instagram Lite app is announced for the emerging markets like India, however, the first country which has received the Lite version is Mexico. The Instagram Lite is designed specifically for the areas where the consumers experience connectivity related issues, low storage, and high data charges. The app description for the newly introduced Lite app mentions that "The Instagram Lite app is small, allowing you to save space on your phone and download it quickly."

The app itself is not a toned down version of the full app. The app is packed with features and allows a user to carry on with the tasks which they could do with the main Instagram app as well, this includes tasks like editing, uploading stories, filters and the Explore section. However, the Lite version doesn't allow a user to post videos or send direct messages to their contacts as of now. The company, however, has some plans to add the missing features with the coming updates.

The Instagram Lite app is being tested only in Mexico and is yet to be made available globally. An Instagram spokesperson has confirmed the reports of the tests in a statement to Techcrunch and said that 'we are testing a new version of Instagram for Android that takes up less space on your device, uses less data, and starts faster.'

Instagram Lite apps are designed in such a manner that they consume less space on a user's device along with low consumption of data. This will make it easy for the users who are unable to afford high-value data packages in order to enjoy the services without any interruptions.