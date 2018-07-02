Instagram might soon allow users to ask questions, get long responses in Stories

Instagram, the image sharing platform is one of the most favored social media platforms available in the market today. The Stories feature of Instagram is hit among the users and the user base of the platform has recently grown to 400 million daily active users. Now, the company is working on a new feature for the stories which will boodt\ the interaction among the creators and users.

According to a report from the Beebom, Instagram might soon begin to ask questions from the users and collect opinion from the followers in an opinion-based poll. This new feature will allow the users to add questions and give answer sticker to the Stories. Users can then type in the question for poll or survey and their followers will be able to add opinion to the textbox which would be present in the sticker that they have shared.

After the responses given by the followers, the users will be able to see three different responses. These responses come handy as the answers could be lengthy and the poll is also not simple. This means that the users are not just selecting a yes/ no in a poll or sliding through the emoji slider, rather they are putting their thoughts in the words or the emojis.

The interactive stickers imply that the users will actually be able to respond to the questions with thoughtful or witty comments rather than simply sticking to the usual hashtags and banter. It is being speculated that the Stories will soon begin to feel and look different. With the introduction of music in stickers and the feature of reposting stories by others, it would not be wrong to expect that more features could be stored in the kitty for the users.

Also, in one of our recent articles related to Instagram, we covered that, Facebook-owned Instagram has announced a new feature which has started rolling out to its mobile app from June 28. The new feature is known as Music in Stories, which will allow users to add music to their Instragam Stories if you are using an iOS device, read the complete story here.