Instagram soon to bring AR makeup demos to its app

Facebook and L'Oreal seems poised to get a piece of the excitement surrounding augmented reality. Both companies have partnered for virtual try-ons for makeup using the augmented reality, reports Reuters.

Where will this tech be used you ask? Well, you might see the new feature on Instagram. No specific time was given, with Facebook saying 'eventually' users should see it crop up in their feeds.

This would be a great move for the company's business, with the firm saying its e-commerce business has doubled in the past three years. L'Oreal acquired the beauty-tech company Modiface in march, which powers numerous beauty-tech apps, including AR mirrors that superimpose makeup on your face in realtime.

While the roll-out of the new feature is yet to be announced, we already know the intial brands L'Oreal would work with. When the new tech rolls out, it'll start with Lancome, NYX, Urban Decay and Yves Saint Laurent.

Talking of features, there's one good feature that was removed from Instagram. Earlier, when users tapped on 'unfollow' button intentionally or accidentally, the app would ask if they were sure to unfollow that account. The feature comes in handy if you mistakingly tap on the unfollow button but didn't want to actually do it.

But, now the company has discreetly removed the dialogue box with its latest app update, reports Mashable. Now you might end up unfollowing someone while you hastily swipe through the app. It could also make for awkward re-follow request situations. Users who are yet to update the app will still have the saving grace.

But once you update the app, the feature will be gone forever. Instagram is yet to provide a statement on the removed functionality. Instagram app allows you to remove followers if you keep your account private, but that would be a dealbreaker for many. Keeping your account private just to keep away from few undesirables sounds like a compromise. Well, that's about to change in the coming days.

Instagram has confirmed that it is testing a new feature that allows users to remove followers without having to make their accounts private. While it hasn't shared much information, the app informs testers that the removed followers won't be notified. Instagram has been rolling out several new features such as a mute button, and an experimental 'do not disturb' feature.