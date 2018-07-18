Instagram testing new feature that allows discreetly removing followers

Instagram app allows you to remove followers if you keep your account private, but that would be a dealbreaker for many. Keeping your account private just to keep away from few undesirables sounds like a compromise. Well, that's about to change in the coming days.

Instagram has confirmed that it is testing a new feature that allows users to remove followers without having to make their accounts private. While it hasn't shared much information, the app informs testers that the removed followers won't be notified.

Instagram has been rolling out several new features such as a mute button, and an experimental 'do not disturb' feature. The platform is trying to eliminate the content that might drive the users away.

Besides, the platform has also launched a new standalone app, IGTV. The new app lets content creators upload a video with a time duration up to 60 minutes. What's interesting is that the videos can only be uploaded in the vertical format. The Instagram app only allows for 60 seconds of videos to be uploaded, alongside 15 seconds on Stories.

The IGTV app is now available for both iOS and Android users. Instagram also said that the new app will offer features like being able to see content from people the users already follow. You can also choose from "For You," "Following," "Popular" and "Continue Watching" categories.

The app will also let users like, comment and send them to their friends in Direct. Additionally, all the longer videos in the IGTV app can be seen on Instagram as well. This new move from the company shows that Facebook wants to be up against the likes of Google's YouTube service.

Also, Instagram will no longer notify users when someone takes a screenshot of their Stories. Instagram first started testing the feature back in February. The feature was obviously not met with joy. "We are always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you," Instagram said when it first started testing screenshot notifications.