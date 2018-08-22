Instagram testing new "post recommendation" feature on its app

In an attempt to attract more and more users to its platform, Instagram keeps adding new features to its app. Now, the platform is testing a new recommended posts feature in its Feed. The new feature will suggest posts from accounts the users aren't following. The feature was tested late last year as well.

When the users are done catching up with the new content in their Feed, they'll see that familiar "All Caught Up" indicator followed by two options: tap a button to view older posts from accounts you follow or keep scrolling to see posts from accounts they do not follow.

Instagram wants "to make Feed the best place to share and connect with the people and interests that matter most to you." The feature is rolling out to select users. The platform said it will be tweaking recommended posts based on the feedback of the users and hopes to deliver it more users in the coming days.

Besides, Facebook and L'Oreal seems poised to get a piece of the excitement surrounding augmented reality. Both companies have partnered for virtual try-ons for makeup using the augmented reality, reports Reuters.

Where will this tech be used you ask? Well, you might see the new feature on Instagram. No specific time was given, with Facebook saying 'eventually' users should see it crop up in their feeds.

This would be a great move for the company's business, with the firm saying its e-commerce business has doubled in the past three years. L'Oreal acquired the beauty-tech company Modiface in March, which powers numerous beauty-tech apps, including AR mirrors that superimpose makeup on your face in real-time.

While the roll-out of the new feature is yet to be announced, we already know the initial brands L'Oreal would work with. When the new tech rolls out, it'll start with Lancome, NYX, Urban Decay and Yves Saint Laurent.

Talking of features, there's one good feature that was removed from Instagram. Earlier, when users tapped on 'unfollow' button intentionally or accidentally, the app would ask if they were sure to unfollow that account. The feature comes in handy if you mistakingly tap on the unfollow button but didn't want to actually do it.