Instagram will now provide shopping links in Stories

Instagram has announced a lot of new features lately, making the user experience smoother. Since shopping has been a noticeable aspect of the app for a while now, the feature has now made it to Instagram Stories.

Users will now be able to see shopping bag icon in Story, and will be able to get more details about the products in the picture. A few brands will be able to market their products using the new feature. Brands such as Adidas and Louis Vuitton, with more certain to be added soon.

According to Instagram, 300 million people use Stories every day. This means there are a lot of potential consumers for brands to promote their products. However, there is no mention of an app update to bring the new feature, so this could be enabled by server-side switch.

Instagram is also said to be working on a new feature on its app. The feature will help users understand how they interact with the app. Instagram CEO tweeted saying, "We're building tools that will help the IG community know more about the time they spend on Instagram - any time should be positive and intentional."

The tools mentioned are likely to include a "Usage Insights" menu. The feature will show users the exact time spent on the app. The information will appear on a new sidebar. What exactly this new feature will offer, is not yet known. But, it could mean that Instagram can identify the nature of users intent. Online usage habits are becoming a big issue and Instagram isn't alone in considering features to help control app usage.

The company is working on bringing a slew of new features. It appears that users will be able to react on Instagram stories in real time using emojis seen in the picture. It will similar to how you use stickers in iMessage.

The Mute button would be similar to Twitter's mute button which silences specific people from your feed but doesn't unfollow them. You can still go to their profile and check for updates if you wish. The Slow-mo video mode is one of the very useful features for vloggers, so the new feature would be a welcome change for users who don't want to rely on their phone's built-in slow-mo mode, or for users who don't have a slow-mo feature on their phones.