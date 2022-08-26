Instagram's Sensitive Content To Be Limited For New Teen Users: How Will It Impact? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Concerns over Instagram content for teenagers have been mounting. To address the growing backlash, Instagram has altered a few things on its platform. The social media platform will automatically use its reflective content filter for any new user under 16 years and recommends existing teenagers to do the same.

Instagram Sensitive Content Controls Updated For Teens

Instagram has been steadily updating its content control settings, allowing users to have control over what they see on their Instagram feed. Among the new updates, Instagram has now updated its content settings with categories like Less, Standard, and More.

The controls can be applied to limit content showing violence, sexual imagery, and other sensitive subjects. A new update now automatically switches on the content filter for new teens signing up on Instagram. In other words, the 'Less' settings are automatically applied and will be reflected o Instagram Reels, posts, and even search.

"New teens on Instagram under 16 years old will be defaulted into the "Less" state. For teens already on Instagram, we will send a prompt encouraging them to select the "Less" experience," Instagram said in its blog update.

Additionally, Instagram will ask teenagers if they wish to set a time limit for the amount spent on the platform. The Meta-owned platform will also "encourage teens to update their safety and privacy settings".

How To Update Sensitive Content Control?

Here are the steps to update sensitive content control on Instagram:

Step 1: Open your Instagram Profile tab > select the Settings tab in the upper right corner

Step 2: Select the Account menu

Step 3: You can now see the Sensitive Content Control, which will have Less, Standard, and More options. Select any to update.

How Will It Impact Teenagers?

The emotional and psychological toll of staying relevant on Instagram has been concerning, especially for teenagers and young adults. Governmental bodies and NGOs have raised concerns over the content that they were being exposed to.

While parental controls on Instagram are available, they can only do minimal. The new content controls for new users signing up might have a better impact on their mental health. However, already existing teens might hardly make the switch to these settings.

Best Mobiles in India