LinkedIn To Introduce Audio Room Feature; How Is It Different From Clubhouse?

Clubhouse's latest competitor is LinkedIn, which is also working on a new 'social audio experience'. LinkedIn has confirmed it is working on an audio networking integration for its app. LinkedIn is now the latest platform to compete with Clubhouse after Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms - which have been working on a voice-only feature.

LinkedIn Audio Room

While most of these platforms are bringing an audio room for voice-only conversation, LinkedIn says its reasons are different. LinkedIn says it's rolling out an audio platform to cater to its users' needs. "We're seeing nearly 50% growth in conversations on LinkedIn reflected in stories, video shares, and posts on the platform," a LinkedIn spokesperson told TechCrunch.

LinkedIn says it's running a couple of early tests to create a unique audio experience that connects with users' professional identity. "And, we're looking at how we can bring audio to other parts of LinkedIn such as events and groups, to give our members even more ways to connect to their community," notes LinkedIn.

Here, LinkedIn's audio room will have a couple of unique features. LinkedIn will reportedly feature a stage, which will be the hosting platform for the audio room's speakers. The other participants will have a spot below the speakers, like a typical Ted Talks show.

#LinkedIn is working on Live Audio Rooms 👀



ℹ️ The feature doesn't work yet, there is only the UI at the moment. pic.twitter.com/Btt6FATXW3 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 30, 2021

Further, Alessandro Paluzzi, a leaker and audio developer took to Twitter to share a couple of screenshots of the reverse-engineered LinkedIn for Android app. One can spot the tools to join or leave the audio room; react to comments; even request to speak.

LinkedIn Audio Room Vs Clubhouse

LinkedIn's latest venture makes sense as the pandemic has shifted the entire focus to virtual gatherings and chats. Being a platform for professional needs, bringing in an audio room to discuss the latest market trends, job market demands, and so on makes perfect sense. No wonder there's a rising demand on LinkedIn for audio-based discussions.

On the other hand, Facebook, Twitter, and even Discord have been going up against Clubhouse merely for its popularity. With a large user base, these social media networks have been working on integrating more features in the already-crowded apps. It remains to see how well the LinkedIn audio room will fare once it debuts.

