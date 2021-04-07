Just In
- 24 min ago Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale April 2021: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones
-
- 36 min ago Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Live Images Leaked; Pop-Up Camera, Enhanced Cooling System Tipped
- 39 min ago iQOO Neo 5 Spotted On BIS Certification; Expected To Launch Alongside iQOO 7, 7 Legend
- 1 hr ago Clash Of Clans Town Hall 14 Update Announced: What’s New For You?
Don't Miss
- News Next India-China military commander level talks likely on May 9
- Movies Yuvarathnaa Day 6 Box Office Collection: Puneeth Rajkumar-Sayyeshaa Starrer Is Unstoppable
- Finance RBI Retains GDP Growth At 10.5% For 2021-22
- Lifestyle Sunny Leone’s Black Printed Co-ord Set Is Super Cute But Her Blue Colour Highlighted Braid Is Unmissable!
- Sports IPL 2021: Daniel Sams of Royal Challengers Bangalore tests positive for Covid 19
- Automobiles Kawasaki Bikes Offers & Discounts For April 2021: Benefits Of Up To Rs 50,000 On Select Models
- Education SSC JE Answer Key 2021 Released For Tier 1, Challenge Before April 9
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In April
Mark Zuckerberg Phone Details Leak Shows He Uses Signal; WhatsApp’s Integrity At Stake
Facebook is once again in the limelight, this time led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Recently, 533 million Facebook user data was leaked, which also includes personal details about Zuckerberg. Researchers have joined the dots to discover that Zuckerberg, who also owns WhatsApp, is using the Signal messaging app.
Mark Zuckerberg Uses Signal
The Facebook data leak has affected millions of users, including the company CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Reports suggest Zuckerberg's details like his name, location, phone number, marriage details, Facebook user ID, and birth date were leaked. A security researcher has joined the dots to reveal that Mark Zuckerberg uses Signal by using his leaked phone number details.
Dave Walker, the security researcher took to Twitter to share the key details. "In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook. This is the number associated with his account from the recent Facebook leak," he tweeted.
Both Facebook and WhatsApp have been treading on a tight rope as users have been outraged by the new privacy policy. The anti-WhatsApp wave urged users to shift to much safer messaging platforms like Signal, Telegram, and so on.
In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook— Dave Walker (@Daviey) April 4, 2021
This is the number associated with his account from the recent facebook leak. https://t.co/AXbXrF4ZxE
Signal Takes On Mark Zuckerberg
Naturally, this was the ideal moment Signal was waiting for! The alternate messaging app also took to Twitter to post: "With the May 15th WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example." The latest leak has further enabled Signal to win over users once again.
Moreover, the deadline to accept the updated privacy policy to continue using WhatsApp is fast approaching. To note, WhatsApp's policy update changes how Facebook can access user chats and data with business accounts. Both WhatsApp and Facebook insist on user privacy, however, users have been skeptical.
Ironically, the latest Facebook data leak has affected several Facebook executives, including co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz. Mark Zuckerberg's leaked phone number has thrown the tables once again. It raises the question of privacy and security. If Zuckerberg himself doesn't rely on the messaging platform he own, why should we as users do so?
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
26,795
-
39,071
-
13,690
-
17,855
-
1,11,735
-
18,970
-
24,560
-
33,500
-
16,600
-
31,600