Mark Zuckerberg Phone Details Leak Shows He Uses Signal; WhatsApp's Integrity At Stake

Facebook is once again in the limelight, this time led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Recently, 533 million Facebook user data was leaked, which also includes personal details about Zuckerberg. Researchers have joined the dots to discover that Zuckerberg, who also owns WhatsApp, is using the Signal messaging app.

Mark Zuckerberg Uses Signal

The Facebook data leak has affected millions of users, including the company CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Reports suggest Zuckerberg's details like his name, location, phone number, marriage details, Facebook user ID, and birth date were leaked. A security researcher has joined the dots to reveal that Mark Zuckerberg uses Signal by using his leaked phone number details.

Dave Walker, the security researcher took to Twitter to share the key details. "In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook. This is the number associated with his account from the recent Facebook leak," he tweeted.

Both Facebook and WhatsApp have been treading on a tight rope as users have been outraged by the new privacy policy. The anti-WhatsApp wave urged users to shift to much safer messaging platforms like Signal, Telegram, and so on.

Signal Takes On Mark Zuckerberg

Naturally, this was the ideal moment Signal was waiting for! The alternate messaging app also took to Twitter to post: "With the May 15th WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example." The latest leak has further enabled Signal to win over users once again.

Moreover, the deadline to accept the updated privacy policy to continue using WhatsApp is fast approaching. To note, WhatsApp's policy update changes how Facebook can access user chats and data with business accounts. Both WhatsApp and Facebook insist on user privacy, however, users have been skeptical.

Ironically, the latest Facebook data leak has affected several Facebook executives, including co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz. Mark Zuckerberg's leaked phone number has thrown the tables once again. It raises the question of privacy and security. If Zuckerberg himself doesn't rely on the messaging platform he own, why should we as users do so?

