Now set a daily time limit for Instagram via Usage Insights

In this modern tech-savvy world it has become quite a task to maintain a balance between life and gadgets. With the tech giants like Apple and Google introducing their own digital well-being tools, it seems like that the image sharing platform Instagram also doesn't want to be left behind. It is being reported that Instagram is also working towards developing so-called Usage Insights so that it can remind its Insta addicts to take a break from the platform. The Usage Insights will show the users how much duration they have been spending on its platform scrolling through its feed.

The new feature was first spotted by Jane Manchum Wong inside of the Instagram's Android APK. The users will be able to see the number of minutes that they have spent on Instagram on the 'Your Activity' page. The new feature will also show the users a weekly minute counts so that can be aware of the time they have been spending on the platform entirely.

Users will also be able to set up a daily usage time limit, in which the app will alert the users when they are nearing towards the set time. Along with this, the users will also be able to tweak the notification settings in order to stop them from disturbing a user's day.

In addition to this Instagram is also said to testing a toast alert so that it could notify the users when they have seen all the recent posts. This shows that Instagram is taking this matter seriously and wants to tackle the issue of addiction and dependence on its platform.

