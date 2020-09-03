Just In
PM Modi’s Twitter Account Compromised; Hackers Ask For Bitcoin
Another public figure has fallen prey to the Twitter account hack. This time, its Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account. The hackers then tweeted asking people to donate cryptocurrency. From the looks of it, PM Modi's Twitter account hack is quite similar to the high-profile hacks that took place in July.
PM Modi Twitter Hacked
Do note, the official Prime Minister's account with 61.8 million followers isn't affected. Twitter further confirmed that PM Modi's personal account was compromised. The tweets posted by the hacker were duly removed. However, there are several screenshots that users have captured and are being circulated all over the internet.
Going into the details, the screenshots reveal that the tweets asked people to donate cryptocurrency to the PM National Relief Fund for COVID-19. Details like the address for people to donate bitcoin was also posted. A report from Gadgets 360 notes that Twitter confirmed that no other accounts had been hacked and that the social media has taken steps to secure the account.
Additionally, the screenshots circulating the last of the tweets claim that the hack was done by a group called John Wick. Previously, the same group was alleged to have hacked into the Paytm Mall. However, the tweets have denied responsibility for the Paytm Mall hack. The tweets have been removed now.
Twitter Hacks On The Rise?
Looking back, several Twitter accounts were hacked in July. The official accounts famed personalities like Barack Obama, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mike Bloomberg, Apple, Uber, and so on were hacked. The hackers had left a similar message asking people to donate bitcoins. Back then, nearly 120 accounts were targeted.
It was later revealed that a 17-year-old boy was behind the attack - who gained the internal access codes from employees and hacked these high-profile Twitter accounts. The aforementioned report notes that Twitter declines any link between the hacks. Twitter suggests that PM Modi's Twitter account hack and the previous mass hijack have no connection.
Nevertheless, the security concern is still there. If hackers were able to access PM Modi's Twitter account, it shows the lack of security even for a blue tick verified account.
