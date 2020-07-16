Just In

Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Apple Twitter Accounts Hacked By Bitcoin Scammers
Twitter is in trouble as various accounts have been hacked. What makes it more intriguing is that these accounts are blue-tick verified and belong to well-known personalities like Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and more. The hack is linked to a Bitcoin scam.
Twitter Hack: What Happened?
It started yesterday (June 15), when Twitter revealed that its internal employee tools were compromised and used to hack accounts. Once with employee tools, the hackers were able to access even verified accounts and surpass the two-factor authentication. What followed next were tweets attempting to lure followers to send money to a Bitcoin account.
The Twitter hack seems to be most widespread in promoting a Bitcoin scam, earning the creator quite some money. Unidentified hackers broke into Twitter accounts and posted bogus tweets from many mainstream personalities. The list also includes Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, Apple, and Michael Bloomberg.
Twitter Hack: What Next?
The security team at Twitter is still working on how the hackers were able to get access to so many high-profile accounts. What's worse, there's still no information regarding what extent Twitter's security infrastructure might be compromised. The hackers are yet to be identified.
For now, Twitter has confirmed that it has taken a drastic step where new tweets from verified users are blocked, whether their account has been compromised or not. Plus, the social media platform has also locked every compromised account. Twitter also notes that it won't be restoring access to the account holders until it is certain they can do it securely.
Following Twitter's steps to block and stop the tweets, the account takeovers subsided. It's estimated that the Twitter hack went on for roughly two hours, where Twitter was silent for nearly an hour of the attack. "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it," the company said.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also reacted to the incident. "Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened. We're diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened," he said in a tweet.
