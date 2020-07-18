Twitter Hack: How To Protect Your Account From Hackers News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Twitter is in the limelight, not for its tweets, but for serious hacks. The social media site is investigating the recent hack of the Twitter account of Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Joe Biden, Apple, and others. But it's time that we go back and check that our account is safe and secured.

Twitter responded to the recent hack noting that it's likely the hackers might have gained access to internal tools. Further, a report by Motherboard noted that Twitter employees are allegedly responsible for the hack. If not directly, Twitter insiders might have helped the hackers gain access to highly-visible verified accounts.

What followed next was a series of bogus tweets from these accounts asking followers to send them Bitcoins as support. Naturally, it has raised questions about the security infrastructure of various social media sites. It makes it even more difficult if the hack comes from someone inside the social media platform. Nevertheless, there are a few steps everyone can ensure to keep their social media accounts are safe.

How To Protect Your Twitter Account?

Firstly, ensure to turn on the two-factor authentication. This adds a second layer of protection for all your social media accounts. In the Twitter hack case, however, this didn't help as the hackers had internal codes and access. But in scenarios where hackers lack internal access, two-factor authentication surely comes in handy.

Block, Unfollow, Report is another way to stay clear of people you feel are stalking you. Not only on Twitter, but you can also do this on other social media platforms. Once a user is blocked, you can't see their tweets and you can't receive direct messages either.

Additionally, Twitter has an Advanced Block feature, where you and your friends can block the same accounts troubling you. The advanced block allows users to export or import a list of blocked accounts via the Settings menu on Twitter. Apart from blocking and unfollowing people who trouble you, ensure that you also report such accounts.

Users can report accounts that you feel are violating Twitter's policies and regulations. Abusive behavior, threats, and other forms of harassment can be reported directly via tweet, DM, or by filling out a Twitter web form.

Apart from this, users are also advised to make their accounts private. Not many might prefer to do this, but it's one of the ways to make your accounts inaccessible to hackers until you allow them to follow you.

These are some of the simple steps one can follow to ensure some protection for their social media accounts. While incidents like the recent Twitter hack isn't new, it's surely a wake-up call for us to ensure that we have the basic security in place for our virtual profiles.

