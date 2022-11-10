Twitter Blue Subscription Is Live For $7.99 Per Month; Is it Available in India? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

The much-talked-about Twitter Blue subscription is finally here. The Elon Musk-led platform has released the subscription service is now live for iPhones and iPads. As reported earlier, it is priced at $7.99 per month, which is nearly ₹650 per month. Twitter Blue subscription service is the first major product since it was acquired by Musk.

Initially, the erratic leader proposed to price the blue tick subscription at $20 per month but he had to lower the price. Here is all you need to know about the Twitter Blue subscription, its features, and its availability.

What Does Twitter Blue Subscription Bundle?

The Twitter Blue subscription includes features such as a priority ranking, a verified check mark, and half the number of ads displayed to non-paying users. Earlier, the accounts were verified as per the previous verification criteria or have active Twitter Blue subscriptions.

Now, the accounts that receive the blue tick verification by paying for a Blue subscription will not have to go through the verification process. Twitter Blue does not appear to have any authentic verification system, and instead, trades the Blue Tick. It is yet to be confirmed if the previously verified Twitter users will lose their check mark if they do not pay for the new service.

Is Twitter Blue Available in India?

As per previous announcements, Twitter Blue was to be rolled out earlier this week. It was also noted that the iOS app update had references to the new subscription service. However, Twitter's early product manager said that they were testing the feature in real-time.

iOS users who have subscribed to the service earlier have to upgrade to the higher price to get a blue check mark. On the other hand, the Android app and web users who have subscribed to the same do not have the option to upgrade to the new service.

Initially, Twitter Blue is available for users in Canada, Australia, the US, the UK, and New Zealand. Twitter users in India might have to wait as the service is yet to go live in the country. Notably, Musk recently stated that Twitter Blue could be released in India this month. While it is limited to select countries as yet, Blue subscribers will be able to use all the features anywhere they go.

How to Sign Up for Twitter Blue?

To sign up for the Twitter Blue subscription, one has to log in to their respective Twitter account. Now, one has to head on to their profile settings and choose Twitter Blue. Now, users will see the payment-related prompts on the screen. It is important to complete these steps to get the verification.

Once the Blue service is active, it will be available anywhere the user uses the Twitter account. However, not all features could be available for all regions at any given time. The Blue subscription cannot be transferred between accounts and is specific only to one Twitter account. Users are free to cancel their subscription via the Twitter app and uninstalling or deactivating does not cancel the Blue subscription.

