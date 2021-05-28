Twitter Blue Paid Subscription Service To Cost Rs. 269 Per Month; Is It Worth It? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Twitter has been working on a paid subscription service, which would give users a couple of additional features. While this feature was mere speculation until now, a new report has confirmed that Twitter would indeed rollout a paid subscription service pretty soon, at least for Twitter users in the US.

Twitter Subscription Payment Details

Previously, there were rumors about a new Twitter paid subscription feature. Reports said paid subscribers would get a couple of additional features like the option to undo and switch on to reader mode. A new report has revealed that Twitter has accidentally confirmed the new paid subscription service, which was spotted on the App Store with the in-app purchases option.

The new feature - called Twitter Blue, will apparently charge users USD 2.99 per month. Reports also suggest the US market would be the first to try out the new service. The service could cost around Rs. 269 in India per month says tipster Mukul Sharma, but its release here is still under wraps.

Twitter Blue Subscription Features

There are a couple of new features that Twitter will provide for its paid subscribers. This includes the option to undo your tweet within a given time frame. Mind you, this is an option to undo your last tweet, but there's still no option to edit your tweets. Additionally, Twitter Blue users can also switch to reader mode, which will make it easier for subscribers to read really long threads.

Apart from this, the Twitter Blue subscription service will bring in a few design changes. The service will allow users to change the color of the app icon and even pick a color theme for the micro-blogging app. Twitter Blue aims to make the app more personalized by giving users multiple color options to choose from.

Twitter confirms “Twitter Blue”, which costs .99 per month by publicly including such In-App Purchase on the App Store



For testing, I’ve become the first paying Twitter Blue customer 😅



Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons



Reader Mode coming soon https://t.co/RxQHwi6apl pic.twitter.com/UC7kfNS9PE — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 27, 2021

Twitter Blue Subscription: Is It Worth It?

To note, security researcher Jane Manchun Wong first spotted the new Twitter paid subscription feature. "For testing, I've become the first paying Twitter Blue customer. Twitter Blue comes with Color Themes as well as custom App Icons. Reader Mode coming soon", she shared.

However, the features offered in Twitter Blue are just meager luxuries, which may not make up for the asking price. Twitter users have been asking for an edit button, which the micro-blogging site has adamantly refused to rollout! Instead, we now have the option of an undo button, which also comes at a price.

With so many subscription services available, one might question if you really need another paid service. The answer might be yes, depending on the features/services offered. But in the case of Twitter blue, paying Rs. 269 bucks for mere options like undo and reader mode seems a rip-off. Moreover, customization of the app is surely appealing, however, it again seems not worth it for the asking price.

That said, Twitter Blue is yet to get an official statement. For all we know, the popular social media platform could offer a lot more than these features. In that case, it's best to wait for the official statement and launch of Twitter Blue.

Best Mobiles in India