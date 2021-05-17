Twitter Paid Service Incoming; Do We Really Need Another Subscription? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Paid subscription services have become the part and parcel, especially for streaming platforms. Looks like social media platforms like Twitter also want a piece of this cake. Reports suggest Twitter could be working on a paid subscription service, reportedly called Twitter Blue, and will offer extra features than its regular platform.

Twitter Paid Subscription Service Explained

The tip comes from a new thread of tweets by Jane Manchu Wong (@wongmjane) who has revealed the new Twitter paid subscription service. The additional features include the ability to undo tweets, a Collections tab that is something new entirely, and much more. Among all these, the ability to undo tweets seems to be the most attractive one.

That's because there is no edit button on Twitter, unlike Facebook or Instagram. The undo button on Twitter could be the answer to this. From the looks of it, the Twitter paid subscription users can undo tweets, at least within a set timer.

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

Another feature mentioned here is Twitter Collections, which seems to be an entirely new feature. Wong explains that Twitter Collections will let users "save and organize your favorite tweets into Collections so that they're easier to find later."

The feature can be compared with what Pinterest offers, allowing users to create multiple boards based on their interests. Twitter paid subscription users can create their Collection and even share it with others.

Twitter Paid Subscription Payment Details

Further, Wong talks about the pricing of the upcoming paid service. If these reports are true, the alleged Twitter Blue service could be priced at USD 2.99 (around Rs. 219) per month. Like most paid subscription platforms, there could be more expensive, elaborate plans as well. This also means the aforementioned plan could be the most basic.

Twitter Paid Subscription Plan: Should You Sign Up For It?

Twitter has offered several features on its platform and has been continuously striving to offer more. The microblogging site was allegedly working on audio rooms to take on Clubhouse. But now that it's working on a paid platform seems quite absurd - mainly because Twitter has been a free site since inception.

Personally, signing up and paying for another subscription service seems unnecessary right now. Even more so, it claims to offer the option to 'undo' a tweet. Put an additional layer of privacy, remove consistent ads, and then it may be worth considering!

Best Mobiles in India