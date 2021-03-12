Twitter Spaces Global Rollout On Android, iOS By April; Can It Take On Clubhouse? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Clubhouse app has gained a lot of momentum over the past few months for its exclusivity. The audio-based social network has earned a lot of interest, which also means we'll be seeing more audio-based platforms shortly. The latest is the Twitter Spaces, which would be rolling out globally by April.

What Is Twitter Spaces?

Twitter Spaces is an audio-only feature that would be available on the Twitter platform. Much like the Clubhouse app, Twitter Spaces allows users to create both private and public audio chat rooms. It would mainly involve audio conversations among participants, where the host can allow other participants to either spectate or even participate.

Twitter Spaces began its testing for iOS devices back in December and later expanded the new feature in February involving marginalized groups and women. Later, Twitter Spaces was available for Android users across the globe. However, they were limited to only joining audio sessions without being able to host Spaces.

Twitter Spaces Global Rollout

Now, all iOS and Android users will get Twitter Spaces to both host and participant on the audio platform. "We're expanding to give more people a chance to join Spaces and listen in! Rolling out over the next few days, people with Android will now be able to join, listen, and speak in conversations over Spaces," Twitter has said in a statement.

Twitter is also stressing on building moderation for the new audio feature, which is the reason behind the slow rollout. Twitter is also quite cautious about features like recording conversations, which could find fans among podcasters and monetizing Spaces. This in turn would be a new attraction among Twitter influencers.

Twitter Spaces: Can It Take On Clubhouse?

Clubhouse gained a lot of attention after famed names like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg joined the platform. Its exclusivity has further made it more attractive, even though it's an audio-only medium. Now, Clubhouse is all set for competition from Twitter.

Twitter has mainly been a microblogging site and now a platform for official announcements as well. Texts and photos have been one of the core aspects of social media platforms like Twitter. Bringing in an audio-only platform is going to be a tricky part as people may prefer to tweet.

Best Mobiles in India