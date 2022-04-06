Did Elon Musk Become Twitter's Major Share Holder Just To Get Edit Button? News oi-Vivek

If you want something very badly, then there are two ways of getting it. You can either request a brand to include it or you can become one of the board members and order the company to include a specific feature or technology. Elon Musk might have done the latter to get the edit button on Twitter.

Elon Musk recently became one of the major shareholders of Twitter, and he was also appointed as one of the board members. Just a day after this announcement, Twitter has now announced that the edit button is finally coming to Twitter. However, you might not be able to use the same.

Elon Musk did a poll just a few days back on Twitter asking users if they want an edit button on Twitter. The results of the poll were pretty clear, as 77 percent of the users voted yes and want an edit button on Twitter. With the latest announcement from Twitter, at least a select user should soon be able to use the edit button soon.

Twitter Button For Twitter Blue Users

According to the handle Twitter Comms, the company has been testing the edit button for over a year, and they didn't get this idea just based on a poll. The edit button will soon be available on Twitter Blue Labs, and the company will collect the data from Twitter Blue users for understanding "what works and what's possible" with the edit button.

What Is Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue is the company's first subscription service which is currently available in select markets like Canada and Australia. Users with a Twitter Blue subscription will get an exclusive set of features and perks which are not available to regular Twitter users. Hence, the edit button will also be available only for the Twitter Blue users, at least for the first few months.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Does Twitter Want An Edit Button?

I personally feel that Twitter does not require an edit button. There are plenty of social media platforms that offer an edit button, and what makes Twitter unique is the fact that it does not have an edit button. It all boils down to one's perception, and given the current development, Twitter will soon have an edit button.

