Twitter Gets Last Notice From IT Ministry; Could Face Consequences If IT Rules Aren’t Complied

Twitter has just got the last warning from the Ministry of Electronics and Information to comply with the new IT rules. To note, the new rules were implemented on May 26, requiring all social media platforms to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer. However, Twitter hasn't submitted its details to the government so far.

Twitter Get One Last Notice

MeitY, in its letter, says that Twitter is yet to provide details about the Chief Compliance Officer for the India region. What's more, Resident Grievance Office and Nodal Contact Person nominated by Twitter aren't even employees of the microblogging site. Twitter's reply to the new IT rules has a law firm as a reference address, which doesn't comply with the rule.

The 'one last notice' from the ministry to Twitter says to: "immediately comply with the new IT rules". If Twitter fails to do so, it shall face the consequences as per the IT Act and penal laws. To note, the last notice comes just after Twitter removed the blue check verification from India's Vice President personal account, before restoring it a few hours later.

Government of India gives final notice to Twitter for compliance with new IT rules. pic.twitter.com/98S0Pq8g2U — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2021

Twitter Last Notice: What Happens If It Doesn't Comply With New IT Rules?

Presently, the IT ministry hasn't defined the consequences for not following the new IT rules. However, reports suggest Twitter could be suspended from India. To note, Twitter has been suspended in Nigeria after the microblogging site deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari threatening to punish regional secessionists.

Twitter has been in the spotlight for a while now. For instance, Twitter has received some backlash for marking posts from government officials in India, as well as censoring posts. Twitter presently has a deadline to comply with the new IT rules. On the other hand, Facebook has assured that it would comply and take the steps to do so.

In case Twitter doesn't comply to follow the new IT rules and faces suspension, the popular social media site would be losing several millions of users in the country. That said, apps like Koo would then surge in popularity as a Twitter alternative.

